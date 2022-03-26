Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wind and Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area through tonight. With dry air moving in, relative humidity fell to less than 25 percent during the afternoon causing a high fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire CSRA until 8:00 p.m. this evening. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during this time.

Sunday will get off to a very chilly start with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs remaining below average in the upper 60s. Your Sunday afternoon looks breezy as well with sustained winds between 10-15 mph and gusts near and over 25 mph possible.

Winds will be breezy tomorrow afternoon once again with a west wind between 10-15 MPH and gusts near and over 25 MPH possible. (WRDW)

Near-average highs return by Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s, before we see highs well above average into the low 80s starting Tuesday. Our next chance of rain and storms will be coming Thursday afternoon, we’ll be keeping an eye on the chance for severe storms which could prompt a First Alert to be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

We'll see a dry stretch through next Wednesday before rain chances increase Thursday. A few storms may be possible as well. (WRDW)

