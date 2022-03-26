Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Windy this evening with breezy conditions Sunday as well. Chilly nights ahead with lows in the 40s and upper 30s tonight and tomorrow night.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wind and Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area through tonight. With dry air moving in, relative humidity fell to less than 25 percent during the afternoon causing a high fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire CSRA until 8:00 p.m. this evening. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during this time.

Sunday will get off to a very chilly start with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs remaining below average in the upper 60s. Your Sunday afternoon looks breezy as well with sustained winds between 10-15 mph and gusts near and over 25 mph possible.

Winds will be breezy tomorrow afternoon once again with a west wind between 10-15 MPH and gusts...
Winds will be breezy tomorrow afternoon once again with a west wind between 10-15 MPH and gusts near and over 25 MPH possible.(WRDW)

Near-average highs return by Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s, before we see highs well above average into the low 80s starting Tuesday. Our next chance of rain and storms will be coming Thursday afternoon, we’ll be keeping an eye on the chance for severe storms which could prompt a First Alert to be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

We'll see a dry stretch through next Wednesday before rain chances increase Thursday. A few...
We'll see a dry stretch through next Wednesday before rain chances increase Thursday. A few storms may be possible as well.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
Alan Newsome
Deputies shed new light on murder at mobile home park
Sarah Raine Preddy
Suspect arrested in slaying of 65-year-old woman
Shooting
65-year-old woman fatally shot in front of her apartment
From left: Brentin Armani Coleman, Ortegas Dwayne Jones and T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes
3 arrested, 1 sought in murder of man found in driveway

Latest News

Wind gusts of 30-35 mph likely on Saturday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Wind gusts of 30-35 mph likely on Saturday
Saturday Morning Weather Update - 03/26/2022
Windy Saturday - Gusts 30-35 MPH
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Wind Gusts
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino