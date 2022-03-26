Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny skies will prevail Saturday with winds increasing midday into the afternoon with sustained winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Wind and Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area through Saturday night. With dry air moving in, relative humidity will fall to less than 25 percent during the afternoon causing a high fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire CSRA until 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during this time. We will enjoy sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Pollen levels will be very high over the next 5-Days, so for those of you with bad allergies, be sure to limit your time outdoors if possible.

Sunday will get off to a very chilly start with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs remaining below average in the upper 60s. Near-average highs return by Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s, before we see highs well above average into the low 80s starting Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain and storms will be coming Thursday afternoon, we’ll be keeping an eye on the chance for severe storms, a First Alert may need to be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Saturday Morning Weather Update - 03/26/2022 with Meteorologist Chris Still

