Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Breezy Saturday, but dry. Chilly nights ahead with lows in the 40s and upper 30s this weekend.
Windy Saturday - Gusts 30-35 MPH
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid and low 40s into early Saturday morning. Winds will stay steady between 5-10 mph overnight.

Sunny skies expected Saturday with winds increasing in the afternoon, sustained winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Wind and Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area through Saturday night. With dry air moving in, dew points are expected to fall into the 20s causing a fire danger. A Red Flag Watch is in effect for much of the CSRA, any outdoor burning discouraged. We will enjoy sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Pollen levels will be high over the next 5-Days so for those of you with bad allergies, be sure to limit your time outdoors if possible.

Cold start early Sunday with lows in the upper 30s and near 40 degrees. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs below average in the upper 60s. Near-average highs return by Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s before we see highs well above average into the low 80s by Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain and storms will be coming Thursday afternoon, we’ll be keeping an eye on the chance for severe storms, a First Alert may need to be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

