Augusta Regional Airport sees travel spike ahead of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In preparation for Masters week, more than double the number of flights will be coming to Augusta.

With the tournament operating at full capacity, Augusta Regional Airport is gearing up for numbers they haven’t seen in years.

Airport officials say they’ll see a months’ worth of traffic during that week.

“The average month, we see about 20-30,000 people. We usually see that number just that week alone, and we’re anticipating that again this year,” said Lauren Smith, PR assistant director, Augusta Regional Airport.

On an average day, passengers have the option to fly directly to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, or DC. This year, the airport will add six new cities during Masters week: Chicago, New York, Austin, Philadelphia, and Boston, Miami.

For any of them to become permanent, there needs to be more demand beyond one week of the year.

“We look at the numbers. If people want to see a direct flight to a certain city, we ask that they still use our airport because that’s what the airlines are looking at,” she said.

The cost is also up to the airlines.

“We don’t have any input on that. We talk to the airlines to try to put Augusta Regional at the forefront of their minds when they do their calculations,” said Smith.

Smith says luckily, they have not seen as many canceled flights as other larger cities.

“If there is an issue in a larger city or one of the hubs, it may trickle down to us, in a delayed flight, but we’ve been very fortunate. We haven’t had many issues with that,” she said.

Smith says anyone interested in traveling out of town for Masters week should go ahead and book tickets because right now, the rates are low.

