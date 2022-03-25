Advertisement

Woman struck in the head during Richmond County shooting

A woman was struck in the head during a Richmond County shooting.
A woman was struck in the head during a Richmond County shooting.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday at 6:25 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2461 Damascus Road, Singleton Apartments, in reference to a gunshot victim. 

Upon arrival, deputies located a black female victim who had been shot at least one time in the head. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has confirmed she has died.

A suspect was taken into custody.

This is an active investigation. No further details at this time.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
Money
Kemp approves legislation bringing tax refund to Georgians
Justin Rutland
Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez

Latest News

Augusta homeless
How Augusta’s task force plans to tackle homelessness
4P Studios
Local art gallery shows continued support for Ukrainian citizens
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
What’s the possibility of charges after deadly dog attack?
Local support for Ukrainian citizens
Local support for Ukrainian citizens