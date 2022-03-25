Woman struck in the head during Richmond County shooting
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday at 6:25 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2461 Damascus Road, Singleton Apartments, in reference to a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, deputies located a black female victim who had been shot at least one time in the head. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has confirmed she has died.
A suspect was taken into custody.
This is an active investigation. No further details at this time.
