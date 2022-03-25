Submit Photos/Videos
Ticket holders want clarity on the future XPR Augusta Concert

By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Event promoters with C4 live advertised a music event at the Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Featuring stars like Blake Shelton, Jimmy Buffet, Nelly, and Pitbull. However, the stadium is not ready for a large-scale event. Instead, it is an empty field and locked gates.

As we inch closer to the concert, some people are starting to cast doubt on organizers’ ability to pull it off.

Two weeks ago, the gate was open, but now it’s locked. Ticket holders say this is an inconvenience and want clarity on what to do next.

“We can accommodate a world-class golf tournament, but we can’t host an outdoor concert,” asked Carolyn Moore.

Moore feels left in the wind-unsure of what will come next for the XPR Augusta concert.

“I’m trying to be patient. I try to be reasonable,” she said.

The clock is ticking as the concert is nine days away, and many wonder if the event will still go on.

“Most people were already making other plans. At this level of uncertainty, most people make plans for that week far out. It has Augusta in the name. It’s a bad look for Augusta,” said Moore.

Moore feels the company should be more proactive with communication on their part.

XPR Augusta says they still have engineers inspecting the field. They also tell us if the event is canceled, refunds will be issued. Columbia County and SRP Park say they have not been contacted about hosting the concert.

“We’re having to reach out to them to request a refund, and the response so far has just been ‘it hasn’t been canceled yet’,” she said. “I’m not sure how you book top-tier talent like that without some type of due diligence.”

