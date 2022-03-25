Local students present CSI project findings

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School have been working on a CSI project where they try to solve a fake crime.

We went to the school where these future crime scene investigators presented their findings.

It started like any other day for fictional, maintenance worker Larry Cunningham. Just doing what he’s done many times -- going up a ladder. But the trip down would change his pretend life forever.

“They told us that a man had fallen off the ladder, and we all panicked because we were so confused,” said Emma Riede, eighth-grader.

Larry broke his leg, and the fall put him in a coma. NEM turned into a crime scene. The students wondered if someone pushed him off.

Teams worked together to find out if it was an accident or intentional.

Caden Crapse, eighth-grader said: “I happened to touch the ladder, so I was a little nervous over the weekend.”

They eventually found out Cunningham wasn’t real, and his fall was part of a schoolwide project. The school has a project like this every year where all the students get involved.

Shunte Dugar, NEM principal said: “It’s all about does your evidence corroborate your arguments and your stance.”

Students presented their findings to a panel of judges. Winning isn’t about finding the answer but about how got the answer.

“It’s going to be something they never thought would happen,” she said.

The results found a squirrel hiding in the ceiling startled Cunningham causing the fake fall. It thought it could get away, but think again. Bush E. Tail is in jail.

