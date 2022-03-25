Advertisement

Jaguar fans celebrate Final Four win

By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Division II Championship game.

The boys brought the win home 76 to 61 over Indiana University of Pennsylvania. We went to the Jaguar’s watch party, where students and fans gathered to cheer them on.

Augusta knew they brought the heat on Thursday. Starting off the Final Four match-up with a slam-dunk, Stars and Strikes became a spirited rally of AU students.

For senior Nia Battle, it feels like a dream.

“You can see how we’re coming out to support our Jags as a whole collective. We’re excited about this,” she said.

MORE | Augusta University advances to Final Four after overtime win

The game was a close back and forth towards the beginning, but Augusta kept the lead towards the second half. There was no shortage of confidence from students.

Mahogany Davis, student said: “I’m expecting them to come out there, blow the other team out, and for us to party, have fun, and support them.”

When the clock stopped, the building exploded.

One fan said: “Shout out to them. They’re going crazy. I’m trying to tell you. I’m trying to tell you!”

The madness continues as the Jaguars take on Northwest Missouri on March 26 at 3 p.m. ET at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
Money
Kemp approves legislation bringing tax refund to Georgians
Justin Rutland
Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez

Latest News

balloon release Garnett
Vigil held for 7-month-old girl killed in vicious dog attack
au basketball
AU men's basketball advances to NCAA D2 final
dog attack Columbia County
Balloon release for infant killed in dog attack
Augusta University
Augusta University advances to national championship game