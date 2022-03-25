Jaguar fans celebrate Final Four win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Division II Championship game.

The boys brought the win home 76 to 61 over Indiana University of Pennsylvania. We went to the Jaguar’s watch party, where students and fans gathered to cheer them on.

Augusta knew they brought the heat on Thursday. Starting off the Final Four match-up with a slam-dunk, Stars and Strikes became a spirited rally of AU students.

For senior Nia Battle, it feels like a dream.

“You can see how we’re coming out to support our Jags as a whole collective. We’re excited about this,” she said.

The game was a close back and forth towards the beginning, but Augusta kept the lead towards the second half. There was no shortage of confidence from students.

Mahogany Davis, student said: “I’m expecting them to come out there, blow the other team out, and for us to party, have fun, and support them.”

When the clock stopped, the building exploded.

One fan said: “Shout out to them. They’re going crazy. I’m trying to tell you. I’m trying to tell you!”

The madness continues as the Jaguars take on Northwest Missouri on March 26 at 3 p.m. ET at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

