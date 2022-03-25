Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Health officials say lack of COVID funding could hit the uninsured

By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vaccines, COVID treatments, and personal protective equipment have all been available as COVID-19 cases rise and fall.

Health officials say we should have enough supplies to fight this new variant if it continues to increase, but as for the future--we could see some issues.

Testing for COVID is still happening, but things have finally slowed down for our local hospitals.

“We’re seeing dramatically reduced testing needs, dramatically reduced needs for clinical care,” said Dr. Lee Merchen, District 6 health director for the Department of Public Health.

But with the dramatic drop in cases, the future of COVID funding is up in the air.

MORE | Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don’t cut budget

“The downturn in the funding support matches what we’re seeing across the country,” she said.

However, with another COVID variant on the move, things could change.

“We know we’ve got packages and grant support through 2023 for some of the COVID-related work being done. Some of the more local things are being cut back, based on the numbers of the pandemic and where things change,” said Merchen.

That means DPH would have a hard time staffing testing sites if there were another surge. In South Carolina, state health officials say they’ve seen monoclonal antibody treatments slimmed down.

MORE | AU Health offers new COVID prevention for high-risk patients

Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health, DHEC: “A lot of these effects won’t be felt immediately. Even if they are felt, it will be over time.”

Over time, providers would stop handing out vaccines to the uninsured.

DPH and DHEC want to stress that they do have enough supply of vaccines and treatment to get through another COVID surge if it’s needed, but both of them say they don’t expect it to be like the omicron surge.

“We have vaccines, and people can still get vaccinated. We have plenty of them in the state currently, and we’re looking longer down the road at these impacts,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brentin Armani Coleman, Ortegas Dwayne Jones and T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes
3 arrested, 1 sought in murder of man found in driveway
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
Former roommate speaks out after deadly dog attack
Shooting
65-year-old woman fatally shot in front of her apartment
Thomas Robinson
Local man attacked while helping victims of car crash
This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
Aiken Steeplechase
Spring Steeplechase returns to Aiken
New Ellenton Middle
Local students present CSI project findings
Local students present CSI project findings
Local students present CSI project findings
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Ticket holders want clarity on the future XPR Augusta Concert