Fundraiser brings in $11,000 for water tower’s transformation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The nonprofit group Project Happy Water raised $11,000 during a benefit to help pay for the restoration and repainting of a water tower, “transforming it into a beacon of happiness and hope” over downtown Augusta.

The group hopes the water tower will encourage visitors and residents alike to come explore and rediscover the businesses Augusta has to offer.

On Thursday evening, 225 people gathered at the 600 Broad Hub in downtown Augusta for High Water, the kickoff fundraising event for the project.

The money will go toward the estimated $100,000 needed to transform the JB Whites Building water tower in downtown Augusta.

The tower will be painted an eye-catching yellow featuring Augusta artist Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman’s world-famous smiling “HAPPY” robot face on one side and on the other, the original building logo, a nod to the tower’s place in Augusta history.

The water tower hasn’t been used since the early 1940s.

Several fundraising events are planned. The next is a lunar eclipse paddle on the Savannah River, sponsored by Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals on May 15.

