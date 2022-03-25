DUI blamed for Aiken County deputy’s resignation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve learned more about the criminal charge that led to Monday’s resignation of a deputy in Aiken County, S.C.

Deputy Justin Rutland was arrested last weekend in Savannah, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

He was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane after being stopped at West Bay Street at Carolan Street, according to GSP.

“He was arrested and transported to the Chatham County Detention Center,” a GSP spokesperson told News 12.

However, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman told News 12 earlier this week there was no record he’d been in the jail as an inmate.

We’re trying to get an explanation of the discrepancy, including the possibility that he might have been cited and released.

Rutland started working for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in 2012 and was assigned to the special operations division, the agency said.

Rutland made the news earlier this year after being involved in the nonfatal shooting of a suspect accused of pulling a shotgun on him and another deputy.

