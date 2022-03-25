Deputies shed new light on murder at mobile home park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta murder victim died not only after being shot but also after he was hit in the head with a blunt object, according to arrest warrants for two of the suspects.

The documents, just released Friday afternoon, reveal new details on the slaying a week ago of Alan R. Newsome, 25 . Newsome’s body was found on the roadway after deputies were called around 12:15 a.m. March 18 to the Rosetown Trailer Park, 2964 Ulm Road. The slaying took place at Lot 28, according to the arrest warrants.

Three people were arrested Thursday and charged with murder: T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes and Ortegas Dwayne Jones, both 17, and Brentin Armani Coleman, 19, on a murder charge.

Arrest warrants for Dukes and Jones allege the murder happened around 10 p.m. March 18.

From left: Brentin Armani Coleman, Ortegas Dwayne Jones, T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes and Carlos Michael Figueroa (WRDW)

The warrants state that Newsome — a nurse at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon — was struck at least once in the head by a bullet from an unknown make and model firearm.

What we didn’t know previously was that Newsome was also struck twice in the head “with an unknown blunt object,” an allegation made in the arrest warrant for Dukes.

The arrest warrants also show that Dukes and Jones live in the mobile home park.

Still at-large on a murder charge is Michael Figueroa, 29, described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He’s known to frequent the south Augusta area and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Walter McNeil or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1078 or 706-821-1080.

