Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Breezy Friday and Saturday, but dry. Chilly nights ahead with lows in the 40s and upper 30s by this weekend.
Breezy Friday & Saturday, Mostly Dry Through Weekend
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures for your Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Steady winds out of the west between 12-18 mph look likely for the area during the day. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible as well.

Winds will be sustained 12-18 MPH Friday afternoon with gusts between 25-30 MPH possible.
Saturday will be even breezier with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. and gusts up to 35 mph. Lake Wind Advisories look likely during the day Saturday. We will enjoy sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Pollen levels will be high the next 5-Days so for those of you with bad allergies, be sure to limit your time outdoors if possible.

Pollen levels will be high the next 5-Days. If you have bad allergies, you may want to limit...
Cold start early Sunday with lows in the upper 30s. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs below average in the upper 60s. Near average highs return by Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s before we see highs well above average into the low 80s by Tuesday. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Highs will be below average through the weekend.
