Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will be calming down through this evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s by morning and the winds will increase by the afternoon, sustained winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Wind and Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area through Saturday night. With dry air moving in, dew points are expected to fall into the 20s causing a fire danger. A Red Flag Watch is in effect for much of the CSRA, any outdoor burning isn’t encouraged. We will enjoy sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Pollen levels will be high over the next 5-Days so for those of you with bad allergies, be sure to limit your time outdoors if possible.

Cold start early Sunday with lows in the upper 30s and near 40 degrees. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs below average in the upper 60s. Near-average highs return by Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s before we see highs well above average into the low 80s by Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain and storms will be coming Thursday afternoon, we’ll be keeping an eye on the chance for severe storms, a First Alert may need to be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

