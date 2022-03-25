Changes to Turkey Season This Year in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced the season dates for turkey hunting in Georgia. According to a recent press release sent out by Georgia DNR, “Georgia turkey hunting season opens Saturday, April 2, 2022. However, if hunting on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and National Forest land, the season opens on April 9, 2022. Turkey season ends on May 15, 2022”. Turkey season does open this weekend (March 26th) in Georgia for youth hunters 16 years and younger and mobility impaired hunters.

There has also been changes made to bag limits. According to the press release, “only one gobbler may be taken per hunter per day, and a season total of two gobblers. On WMAs and National Forest land (outside of WMAs), the bag limit is one gobbler per area”.

Turkey numbers have been decreasing across the Southeast since the 1990s. Factors include loss of habitat, changing weather patterns, and an increase in the amount of predators. Emily Rushton, a wildlife biologist for Georgia DNR, said, “we really feel the science shows this is going to help our turkeys breed. This will let them breed for longer before hunters descend on them in the woods”.

Full press release on the season changes: GA Turkey Season Changes

Georgia Turkey Regulations

Georgia Hunting Season Dates (WRDW)

South Carolina hunters are allowed to harvest one gobbler per day and a total of three gobblers in a season. Turkey season in South Carolina game zones 1 & 2 opened up last weekend to youth hunters 17 years and younger. Youth season for turkey in South Carolina game zones 3 & 4 opens this weekend (March 26th). South Carolina hunters must possess turkey tags.

South Carolina Turkey Regulations

South Carolina Hunting Season Dates (WRDW)

For more information on Turkey hunting safety tips: Turkey Safety Tips

