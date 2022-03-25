Aiken businesses prepare for Steeplechase return

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a pandemic pause, the Aiken Steeplechase is happening this weekend.

We went downtown to see how local businesses prepared for the big event.

On Laurens Street, business is in full swing. After COVID kept businesses at bay, people from across the country are turning up and exploring the streets.

“It was difficult, but it’s good to be back,” said Barry Bornstein, vice president, Aiken Training Field.

Coming out of the pandemic and entering a new facility, Barry Bornstein is thrilled to get back behind the camera.

He’s been an equestrian photographer for over 15 years and is excited to see the city move on from the pandemic.

“This should be a great occasion for Aiken, a great occasion for Steeplechase, and a great occasion, literally, for equine activities,” he said.

And the increased downtown traffic has businesses booming at their brightest since the pandemic began.

Katherine Martin, sales associate, Folly said: “A lot of business has been coming through. It’s been very exciting for us.”

Despite the race being a tradition, it’s bringing in people who have never been to Aiken before.

Kraig Holdman, store manager, Lionel Smith Ltd. Said: “Business has been good. We have been busy, and we’ve been blessed. We’re excited to continue to see people come in.”

