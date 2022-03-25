Suspect arrested in slaying of 65-year-old woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with Thursday night’s fatal shooting of a 65-year-old woman in front of her Damascus Road apartment.

Sarah Raine Preddy has been booked into Richmond County jail on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported. Sher remained there Friday morning, according to jail records.

On Thursday at 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 2400 block of Damascus Road, the Singleton Apartments, to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Shirley Bush had been shot at least one time in the head in front of her apartment.

Bush was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:15 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

This is an active investigation, and no further details are available at this time, deputies said.

It was the second fatal shooting in a week in Augusta.

Last Friday, Alan R. Newsome, 25, was found shot dead at the Rosetown Trailer Park, 2964 Ulm Road . There are four suspects, according to deputies.

