Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast

FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.(Elias Levy / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A 1,644-pound great white shark is pinging off the Gulf Coast of Florida, according to OCEARCH.

The 12.3-foot shark was tagged Sept. 8, 2021, in Nova Scotia and given the name Scot at the time.

According to OCEARCH, the male shark was named for the “welcoming and ocean first dedicated people of Nova Scotia.”

Scot was the first white shark sampled during OCEARCH’s Expedition Nova Scotia 2021 and has since been swimming along the east coast. He has traveled an estimated 3,190 miles.

Scot pinged off the Miami coast in February before swimming around the peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico.

OCEARCH explained that a ping happens when an animal breaks the surface of the water, sending data to researchers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brentin Armani Coleman, Ortegas Dwayne Jones and T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes
3 arrested, 1 sought in murder of man found in driveway
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
Former roommate speaks out after deadly dog attack
Shooting
65-year-old woman fatally shot in front of her apartment
Thomas Robinson
Local man attacked while helping victims of car crash
This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers celebrate tentative deal to end strike
Ukraine retakes towns. (CNN/POOL/NATO TV/Russian Defense Ministry/Radio Free Europe/Radio...
Ukraine gains ground as Biden arrives in Poland