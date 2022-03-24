What the Tech: Spring cleaning your phone

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s getting to be spring cleaning time. Dusting, scrubbing and maybe cleaning out closets and storage rooms.

If you’re in the mood for some spring cleaning that doesn’t require you to work up a sweat, don’t forget the place you spend most of your time: your phone.

In ‘settings and storage’, review those large attachments using over a gigabyte of storage. These are videos and photos in text messages. You may be able to review them, but not all of them.

Open the messages app and delete the ones you no longer need. Pay close attention to messages with attachments. Back in ‘settings and storage’, see which apps are taking up the most space. On an Android phone, it’s in ‘device maintenance’.

Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram use a lot of your storage for no reason. The easiest way to free up that space is by deleting the app.

We deleted the TikTok app and its 613 megabytes of data. Once we reinstalled the app and signed in, we had more space and works the same.

Just like you’d do with clothes you haven’t worn in over a year, get rid of apps you don’t use.

On an iPhone, swipe to the end of the home screen and tap ‘app library’. On an Android device, it’s ‘settings and app storage’. Delete free apps you don’t use. Free apps are constantly tracking your activity. If you don’t use them, delete them.

Before you do anything, back up and restore your phone, so you don’t lose something you need. For step-by-step directions, check out What the Tech.

