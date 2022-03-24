Advertisement

Voters challenge Greene’s eligibility to run for re-election

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A group of Georgia voters is challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to run for re-election, saying she helped facilitate the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

MORE | Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council

The challenge filed Thursday with the Georgia secretary of state’s office says it’s being brought by a group of registered voters in Greene’s congressional district.

The complaint claims Green is ineligible under the 14th Amendment, alleging that she “aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power.”

Greene forcefully rejected the challenge in an emailed statement.

