Threat leads to evacuation of Westside High School

Westside High School, Augusta, Ga.
Westside High School, Augusta, Ga.(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A threat was made against Westside High School on Thursday afternoon. 

The threat is being investigated by Richmond County School System Safety & Security Officers and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. 

The school has been evacuated pending completion of a safety walkthrough to ensure the building is clear for students to return.

“All threats are taken seriously and we work to resolve them quickly,” the Richmond County School System said in a statement.

