S.C. gubernatorial candidate Cunningham coming to Barnwell
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham is bringing his campaign to Barnwell this weekend.
On Sunday, the former congressman will attend a church service at Ned Branch Baptist Church.
After the service, he will host a meet-and-greet with supporters at the church.
The church service will be from 10-11:30 a.m. and the meet and greet will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the church, 10620 Dunbarton Blvd.
