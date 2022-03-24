Advertisement

S.C. gubernatorial candidate Cunningham coming to Barnwell

Joe Cunningham
Joe Cunningham(Live 5)
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham is bringing his campaign to Barnwell this weekend.

On Sunday, the former congressman will attend a church service at Ned Branch Baptist Church.

After the service, he will host a meet-and-greet with supporters at the church.

The church service will be from 10-11:30 a.m. and the meet and greet will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the church, 10620 Dunbarton Blvd.

