Roadway roundup: Ongoing work will affect drivers on Deans Bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clearwater Construction plans a traffic shift Friday for the North Fork Spirit Creek southbound bridge replacement project about 4.7 miles northwest of Hephzibah.

The shift is necessary for the complete demolition and reconstruction of the southbound bridge that was built in 1952.

The structure sees more than 14,000 vehicles per day, 26% of which is truck traffic.

Leading up to the site, southbound traffic along Deans Bridge Road will be shifted to the inside lane while northbound traffic will be routed to the outside lane.

Using temporary crossovers, southbound drivers will then shift to the northbound side of Georgia Highway 4, creating a two-lane road over the northbound bridge. Motorists should slow down when approaching and driving through the work zone for the safety of themselves and the bridge crew.

The speed limit will be 45 mph.

Also in the news

COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road in coming days from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The closure will be the right southbound lane from William Few Parkway to the eastbound I-20 off ramp.

COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary, intermittent lane closure with lane shift on Blackstone Camp Road east of River Island Parkway from 9 a.m. to 2 starting Friday.

