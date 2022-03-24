Advertisement

Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for a person who they say abandoned a baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield, Connecticut.

State troopers reported on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., they received a 911 call on Wednesday from a woman who said an unknown man placed an infant on the hood of her parked car, according to WFSB.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release.

The baby was taken to the hospital, according to police. It was later determined the baby was a premature newborn, approximately 28 to 30 weeks old.

The baby was reported to be in stable condition when troopers last checked.

Police released a description of the unidentified man believed to be involved. He is described to be heavy set with short black hair and was seen wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants.

The state police’s Eastern District Major Crime responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
Money
Kemp approves legislation bringing tax refund to Georgians
Justin Rutland
Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges
This was the scene on March 23, 2022, near Knox Avenue and Martintown Road in North Augusta.
Gunshot draws officers to North Augusta apartments

Latest News

Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas
Kintavious Kentrell Rivers
Missing Thomson man found dead in Appling
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions