Missing Thomson man found dead in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a missing Thomson man has been found.

On March 18, a resident discovered the body of a black male on Bill Dorn Road.

The victim was identified as Kintavious Kentrell Rivers.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

