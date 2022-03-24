Advertisement

Missing Thomson man found dead in Appling

Kintavious Kentrell Rivers
Kintavious Kentrell Rivers(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a missing Thomson man has been found.

On March 18, a resident discovered the body of a black male on Bill Dorn Road.

The victim was identified as Kintavious Kentrell Rivers.

MORE | 2 arrested, 2 sought in murder of man found in driveway

This is an ongoing investigation between the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

