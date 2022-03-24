Local art gallery shows continued support for Ukrainian citizens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a month since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

We spoke with organizers of an auction raising money for those still living in the war-torn country. 4P Studios: Art Gallery kicked off its online art auction on March 17.

The money is going to help people in Ukraine. In the first seven hours, they raised $800, and in total, they’ve raised $3,400. Until midnight on March 24, you can donate or buy one of the pieces still available.

Native Ukrainians, in the CSRA, are constantly wondering about their families and say it’s nice to see these efforts.

We first spoke to Vadym Buncha during the first week of the Russian invasion. He’s a grad student from Kyiv, studying physiology at Augusta University.

Over the past month, he’s been watching images come out of his home country.

“Things that are happening are awful, and it’s hard to imagine,” he said.

He can talk to family and relatives in Kyiv except for his father, who joined the military.

“I’m proud, but at the same time, I’m worried,” said Buncha.

Over at 4P Studios, they’re continuing their efforts to support families like Buncha’s. Artists submit their work, and all the money goes towards non-profits helping Ukraine.

“We felt like it was important to give people an outlet and give people a chance to contribute instead of sitting on the couch and watching the events unfold,” said Regina Brejda, owner of 4P Studios.

Hearing stories about families torn apart by the invasion is why they wanted to help.

“It warms my heart but also hurts my heart at the same time. It’s sad that we even must have this conversation, but we’re happy that we were able to come together and do something,” she said.

Buncha says it gives him comfort seeing his community come together like this.

“I cannot explain how much of the gratitude and respect I have for them,” he said.

