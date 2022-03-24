Local animal shelter has new play area for dogs

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new project at the SPCA Albrecht Center is nearly finished. People who work there say they raised $50,000 to make it happen.

One pup, Cinderella, is already experiencing why this new play yard is so important.

It’s like a dream.

“She’s having a blast. Every dog we’ve brought in so far has had so much fun just playing around and running,” said Claire Roberson, SPCA Albrect Center.

Cinderella is going to the ball.

“It’s like seeing them completely different. This is great for adoptions and just a more successful start in their new homes,” she said.

The center has a new play area. Roberson says they’ve never had anything like this.

“We’re very excited. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a very big project,” said Roberson.

They’ve spent about seven months working to create this space exclusively for shelter dogs. It’s not finished yet, but the fences are up, and dogs can start playing.

Roberson says it’s already making a difference. She says it should be about a month before it’s finished. They have to add agility equipment, a dog pool, and a shed with toys.

“When you see them in their kennels, they’re a completely different dog. They’re not in their natural element. It’s kind of noisy, and there are a lot of faces looking at them. They’re not acting like this at all,” she said.

