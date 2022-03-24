Ga. sees highest employment total ever; S.C. jobless claims rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In what’s become a trend lately, this week’s employment data offers mixed news for the two-state region.

Georgia’s statistics paint a picture of a booming economy. South Carolina’s figures show slightly less bright news, but the figures are far from dismal.

Georgia

Georgia in February registered a new all-time high number of employed workers — 5,068,389, up 21,102 — according to state officials.

The labor force also recorded an all-time high of 5,234,620, up 18,994 over the month, while job numbers continued to rise 24,700 from January to February, to 4,724,400, another all-time high for the state.

“This state has continued to be successful in creating jobs and getting Georgians employed in these positions,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “All of this has led to our number of unemployed being the lowest since June of 2001.”

JOB OPPORTUNITIES The Augusta GreenJackets are hiring for the 2022 season with a job fair from 5-8 p.m. March 24 at SRP Park. They’re looking for hard-working, energetic individuals to join our seasonal staff. Positions include wait staff, grounds crew, kids zone staff, cashiers, runners and more. Register at https://bit.ly/GJBJOBFAIRREGISTRATION. The job fair was originally planned earlier but was rescheduled due to rain.

Butler also announced that Georgia’s unemployment rate remained the same in February at 3.2 percent, matching January’s all-time low.

In January, Georgia had the lowest unemployment rate among the top 10 most populated states (Florida was second lowest at 3.5%).

The Peach State ranked sixth in the nation for seasonally adjusted job gain and seventh for increase in employment from December to January.

Georgia’s February unemployment rate was six-tenths of a percent lower than the national February 2022 unemployment rate of 3.8 percent.

In comparing February 2022 figures to pre-pandemic figures, the labor force is up 50,000, the number of employed is up 75,000, and the number of unemployed is down 25,000.

Initial unemployment claims were down 6,180 (22%) from January to 22,077 in February. Over the year, initial claims were down 89,231 (80%).

South Carolina

The latest data shows first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina had a slight increase over last week.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,577 first-time unemployment claims, just 46 more than last week, the agency said. That represented a 3% increase over the prior week’s 1,531.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, with 147. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 120, while Horry County was third with 104.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston County reported 85 while Berkeley County listed 53. Dorchester County reported 36, while the remaining Lowcountry counties listed fewer than 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was January’s 3.5%, representing no change from December’s rate.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.