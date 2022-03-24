Advertisement

Ex-prosecutor didn’t hinder Arbery investigators, lawyers say

Jackie Johnson
Jackie Johnson(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Defense attorneys for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with misconduct in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery say there’s no evidence she discouraged police from making arrests in the Black man’s death.

Lawyers for former District Attorney Jackie Johnson asked a judge in a legal filing Wednesday to dismiss a misdemeanor charge that she hindered police investigating the February 2020 shooting.

Johnson’s attorneys say Glynn County police officers told investigators they concluded on their own Arbery was shot in self-defense.

No arrests came until state investigators got involved two months later.

Greg McMichael, a former investigator for Johnson’s office, his son, Travis McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of murder and federal hate crimes.

