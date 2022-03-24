Advertisement

Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.(Denver Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

The fire broke out in the third-level at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday afternoon and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats more than 76,000 people.

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
Money
Kemp approves legislation bringing tax refund to Georgians
Justin Rutland
Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges
This was the scene on March 23, 2022, near Knox Avenue and Martintown Road in North Augusta.
Gunshot draws officers to North Augusta apartments

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
4P Studios
Local art gallery shows continued support for Ukrainian citizens
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
What’s the possibility of charges after deadly dog attack?
Local support for Ukrainian citizens
Local support for Ukrainian citizens
Tax refund can help with financial security
I-TEAM: Tax scammers use pandemic for new schemes