Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A strong cold front will move through the region and slowly move through the CSRA Thursday. Temperatures will be falling to the upper 50s and low 60s early this morning. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A few showers will linger early today, but severe storms are not expected. Rain chances will be highest for areas south and east of Augusta. Highs this afternoon will be cooler in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with lows in the mid-40s highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Steady winds out of the west between 15-20 mph look likely for the area during the day.

Saturday will be even breezier with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. Lake Wind Advisories look likely during the day Saturday. We will enjoy sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

Cold start early Sunday with lows in the upper 30s. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs below average in the upper 60s.

