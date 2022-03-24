Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Riley Hale

Breezy Friday and Saturday, but dry. Chilly nights ahead with lows in the 40s and upper 30s by this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highs this afternoon were cooler in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the west between 8-12 mph. Lows tonight will be on the chilly side, dipping down into the 40s by daybreak Friday.

Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with lows in the mid-40s highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Steady winds out of the west between 12-18 mph look likely for the area during the day. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible as well.

Saturday will be even breezier with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. and gusts up to 35 mph. Lake Wind Advisories look likely during the day Saturday. We will enjoy sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Pollen levels will be high the next 5-Days so for those of you with bad allergies, be sure to limit your time outdoors if possible.

Cold start early Sunday with lows in the upper 30s. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs below average in the upper 60s. Near average highs return by Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s before we see highs well above average into the low 80s by Tuesday. Keep it here for the latest updates!

