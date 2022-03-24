Company completes $44 million expansion at Grovetown plant

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - KSB Mining has completed a $44 million expansion of its GIW Slurry Pumps manufacturing plant and headquarters in Grovetown.

The first two phases of the expansion were approved in 2013 in response to growing demand for larger equipment.

Since then, the Grovetown facility has completed upgrades, added tens of thousands of square feet to its foundry, increased furnace capacity, completed construction on a distribution center and won approval for three additional phases of improvement.

Now, with the project’s completion, KSB has:

Quadrupled its capacity to mold castings over 20,000 pounds.

Increased its maximum pouring output by up to 66,000 pounds.

Reduced the number of required shot blast runs by 50%.

Added special cleaning stations for large castings.

Implemented new technology and efficiency measures.

Doubled employee locker room facilities.

“Our customers in the mining industry are doing essential work to keep the economy afloat,” said Wolfgang Demmler, president of KSB Mining. “KSB is more committed than ever to providing our partners with an uninterrupted supply of pumps and parts. Completing this expansion improves our ability to serve our customers, and we’ll stop at nothing to support the success of our clients’ operations.”

The company plans a celebration of the project’s completion on April 6.

