2 arrested, 2 sought in murder of man found in driveway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found almost a week ago .

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes and Ortegas Dwayne Jones, both 17, had been arrested on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Alan R. Newsome, 25. They remained in Richmond County jail late Thursday afternoon.

From left: Ortegas Dwayne Jon and T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes (WRDW)

Newsome’s body was found after deputies were called around 12:15 a.m. Friday to the Rosetown Trailer Park, 2964 Ulm Road.

Newsome had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:51 a.m., according to authorities.

Warrants also have been issued for two other suspects, Brentin Armani Coleman and Carlos Michael Figueroa, on murder charges, according to deputies.

From left: Brentin Armani Coleman and Carlos Michael Figueroa (WRDW)

Coleman and Figueroa have not been arrested, and deputies are searching for them.

Coleman, 19, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, while Figueroa, 29, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. Both are known to frequent the south Augusta area and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information about them is urged to contact Investigator Walter McNeil or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1078 or 706-821-1080.

Alan Newsome (WRDW)

Newsome worked as a nurse at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon.

Earlier this week, friends and co-workers gathered at Diamond Lakes Park to remember Newsome and release balloons in his honor .

“He was renowned for his smile, and just jumping in and doing whatever needed to be done with a can-do attitude,” co-worker Gary Denison said.

“He had a very compassionate heart. He took care of patients like he was taking care of family members.”

