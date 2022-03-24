Advertisement

Arizona House votes to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery

In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House voted Thursday to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery and was scheduled to vote later on a bill banning transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams.

Arizona appears poised to join a growing list of Republican-controlled states looking to restrict transgender rights as they gain more visibility in culture and society.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether he will sign either bill. Two GOP governors this week bucked conservatives in their party and vetoed bills in Indiana and Utah requiring trans girls to play on boys sports teams.

GOP supporters said blocking transgender players from girls sports teams would protect the integrity of women’s sports, fearing that trans athletes would have an advantage. Many point to the transgender collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, who won an individual title at the NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming and Diving Championship last week.

Until two years ago, no state had passed a law regulating gender-designated youth sports. But the issue has become front-and-center in Republican-led statehouses since Idaho lawmakers passed the nation’s first sports participation law in 2020. It’s now blocked in court, along with another in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
Money
Kemp approves legislation bringing tax refund to Georgians
This was the scene on March 23, 2022, near Knox Avenue and Martintown Road in North Augusta.
Gunshot draws officers to North Augusta apartments
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez

Latest News

The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
What to do if your Pfizer blood pressure medicine was recalled
Voting generic
White House releases report on Native American voting rights
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile