Apartment complex evacuated after vehicle fire

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents at the Vista Apartments in Warrenville were evacuated early Thursday morning after a vehicle fire threatened the complex.

Aiken County Dispatch confirms crews were called out to 4027 Charming Vista Drive around 12:50 a.m. Thursday for a vehicle fire.

Officials say the fire spread to another vehicle, and they were worried it could spread to the apartment complex.

We’re told residents in the front half of the building closest to the vehicles were evacuated for their safety.

Fire crews were able to get the flames under control by 1:09 a.m.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.