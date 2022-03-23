Upstate teen living abundant life seven years later after brain disorder

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Life can be full of unexpected twists and turns. Often times, you don’t know what you’ll be dealing with so it’s best to keep an open mind.

We introduced you all to Isaiah Custodio seven years ago after he suffered a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) rupture at the age of 13. He was a student at Mauldin Middle School at the time.

His mother was called to pick him up from football practice because Isaiah had a bad headache. By the time she made it to the school he was incoherent and barely able to function on his on. The teen was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, multiple weeks as a patient, and many hours of physical therapy that followed.

How is Isaiah doing?

Seven years later, Isaiah is living life with no regrets. He’s currently a student at Anderson University, working on a communications degree.

“I have a great time here,” he said.

Now, at the age of 19, life has been an adjustment but it’s not something he’s fearful of.

It’s his sophomore year, he graduated high school in 2020.

When he embarked on the journey of higher education, he initially didn’t want to share his life’s story on campus. However, Isaiah realized it’s unique to his journey.

“But then again I thought to myself, I can’t do that I have to be myself,” he said.

His mother, Christina Custodio, has been there every step of the way. Including family, friends, strangers who have followed their story.

Because of the experience, she wrote a book titled When God Changed His Mind.

Recalling those memories; moments of pain, uncertainty, and stress was tough for Christina. Looking back, there were things she had totally forgotten about.

“There were times when I had to stop to cry, just remembering the emotion,” Christina said.

The book was published January 25.

Isaiah lost function on the right side of his body but has since regained most of the movement.

There’s a scar on his head that’s a constant reminder of what he endured early on in life.

We asked him how he felt looking in the mirror ever day seeing that scar.

“Isaiah, you’re pretty cool,” he joyfully said.

“It’s just a reminder of what could’ve happened, and also just how beautiful his life is,” Christina said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.