Suspect arrested in Augusta gunfire incident over the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect they were seeking in connection with a gunfire incident that happened over the weekend.

Around 2:25 p.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to Buckden Court at Bilston Drive for a report of gunshots.

An unknown white SUV was seen stopped on Bilston Drive at Buckden Court with a person identified as Ryan Booker standing at the front passenger door speaking to the driver, according to deputies.

An unknown male who appeared to be wearing a white shirt and dark pants approached the white SUV from a front yard and yelled an inaudible name and the word “move,” deputies said.

Booker ran from the vehicle and the unknown male fired one or two shots at the SUV before running and hiding, according to deputies.

Then a male identified as Orlando Blount approached and fired five shots at the SUV before going inside a home, according to deputies.

Deputies said they found several shell casings in the area and learned a home had been struck.

Blount and Booker were taken in for questioning, according to deputies, who also put out an alert for the public to be on the lookout for Sebastian Lloyd, 18.

Lloyd was arrested Wednesday, according to Richmond County jail records.

He’s being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and aggravated assault, according to jail records.

