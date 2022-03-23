Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Augusta gunfire incident over the weekend

Sebastian Lloyd
Sebastian Lloyd(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect they were seeking in connection with a gunfire incident that happened over the weekend.

Around 2:25 p.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to Buckden Court at Bilston Drive for a report of gunshots.

An unknown white SUV was seen stopped on Bilston Drive at Buckden Court with a person identified as Ryan Booker standing at the front passenger door speaking to the driver, according to deputies.

An unknown male who appeared to be wearing a white shirt and dark pants approached the white SUV from a front yard and yelled an inaudible name and the word “move,” deputies said.

MORE | 2 suspects wanted in separate Richmond County crimes

Booker ran from the vehicle and the unknown male fired one or two shots at the SUV before running and hiding, according to deputies.

Then a male identified as Orlando Blount approached and fired five shots at the SUV before going inside a home, according to deputies.

Deputies said they found several shell casings in the area and learned a home had been struck.

Blount and Booker were taken in for questioning, according to deputies, who also put out an alert for the public to be on the lookout for Sebastian Lloyd, 18.

Lloyd was arrested Wednesday, according to Richmond County jail records.

He’s being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and aggravated assault, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era
BUS INCIDENT I-85 INDIAN TRAIL
Passengers recount experience after man pulls out gun on bus in metro Atlanta

Latest News

Morning Mix
WATCH: Morning Mix, a new show from News 12
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for March 23
Local boxer preps for next fight
Local boxer preps for next fight
Investigators say a Sangaree man planned to use a pipe bomb against what he called a “meth...
Report: Sangaree man planned to use pipe bomb to blow up ‘meth head’s’ house