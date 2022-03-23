Advertisement

Gunshot brings officers to North Augusta apartments

This was the scene on March 23, 2022, near Knox Avenue and Martintown Road in North Augusta.
This was the scene on March 23, 2022, near Knox Avenue and Martintown Road in North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence converged Wednesday afternoon on a high-profile North Augusta location after at least one shot was fired.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Martintown Road and Knox Avenue, according to authorities.

Authorities at the scene said the shot was fired as two males were arguing. One reached for a gun and almost shot his foot.

However, the bullet didn’t hit anyone, so no one was injured.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety had said early in the situation that shots had been fired during the arrest of a person at the complex, but the information from the scene clarified what happened.

It’s not the first time the neighborhood has seen some tense moments.

On May 13, 2021, an attempt to serve a warrant led to evacuations at the Breckenridge II Apartments after the subject saw the oncoming presence of law enforcement and retreated back into his apartment. The resulting standoff also shut down busy Martintown Road.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Justin Rutland
Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era

Latest News

Aiken County tax evader faces prison, fines for $230K owed
Jared Williams
Cash-bail mandate draws fire from Augusta district attorney
WALB News 10's Emileigh Forrester sat down with Lott and Bryant about how this process has...
Ga. woman donates kidney to stranger after seeing Facebook post
This sign is on the back fence of a Martinez home on Columbia Drive where a 7-monyth-old was...
Deadly dog attack on baby: What we’re learning today