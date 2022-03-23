Gunshot brings officers to North Augusta apartments

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence converged Wednesday afternoon on a high-profile North Augusta location after at least one shot was fired.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Martintown Road and Knox Avenue, according to authorities.

Authorities at the scene said the shot was fired as two males were arguing. One reached for a gun and almost shot his foot.

However, the bullet didn’t hit anyone, so no one was injured.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety had said early in the situation that shots had been fired during the arrest of a person at the complex, but the information from the scene clarified what happened.

It’s not the first time the neighborhood has seen some tense moments.

On May 13, 2021, an attempt to serve a warrant led to evacuations at the Breckenridge II Apartments after the subject saw the oncoming presence of law enforcement and retreated back into his apartment. The resulting standoff also shut down busy Martintown Road.

