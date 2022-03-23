S.C. State House news: Transgender athlete ban heads to Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After nearly two years of work, supporters of a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ and women’s sports in South Carolina high schools and public colleges have gotten a proposal out of committee.

But the bill as written — especially including colleges and private schools — didn’t appear to have enthusiastic support among Republicans in the Senate Education Committee.

Chairman Greg Hembree says he supports the general idea of the bill, but the proposal hasn’t been thought out.

Opponents say South Carolina college teams could end up being unable to play if other teams have a transgender athlete or protest a law.

House taking the a week off, but not Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House is taking the week off after passing its version of the state’s $14 billion budget.

Speaker Jay Lucas told members last Tuesday they worked hard and passed enough key bills that they didn’t need to return to session until March 29.

Under Lucas, the House has traditionally taken the week leading into Easter off.

But the speaker appears to have decided to add an additional furlough week, although a second week off has not been formally announced.

The Senate will be in session. Senators are preparing for the budget debate and have a much longer calendar of bills to consider.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.