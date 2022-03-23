Advertisement

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in the Upstate

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate husband and wife’s bird feeders got a surprising and rare visitor to kick off the spring season.

Cardinals are usually known for the bright red color of their feathers, but Ronnie Isbell and his wife say a yellow version of the bird hangs out in their backyard.

Yellow cardinals have only been spotted in a few states.

Isbell said the rare bird has visited their home in Anderson several times and last saw the bird on Tuesday, March 22.

