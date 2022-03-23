North Augusta’s Jahden Lewis wants to use boxing to encourage at-risk kids

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jahden Lewis won his first professional boxing match last month, and wants to take the boxing scene by storm as he gives back to the community.

The 18-year-old won his first fight just across the river at the Heal Complex at Paine College in February. With his family in attendance, Lewis said it was great to see all of his hard work paying off. It’s a spot he wasn’t sure he could get to just a few months ago.

“I always told myself that I’d be here,” he said. “But the way I was behaving and the way that I was moving didn’t show that I’d be here.”

Lewis had some trouble with the law and said he had his wake up call at the end of last year.

“This ain’t what you want,” he said, recalling what he would tell himself. “You can’t do nothing here. You can’t get no money from here. You can’t be with your girl from here. You can’t be with your family.

“Something’s got to change.”

That’s when Lewis turned his full attention to boxing. He said it’s sometimes hard to stay focused when other 18-year-olds are living much different lives. But his main focus is on making himself better, and leaving the checkered past behind.

“My coaches and everyone invested in me and they put time and money into me,” he said. “If I give up, I’m not just letting them down. I’m letting myself down.”

While some fighters take weeks or months off between fights, Lewis is looking to fight three times in five weeks. He said he’s in good enough shape, and there are a lot of guys out there he wants to get in the ring with.

“I want to get my name out there and build my record and get known,” he said. “I want everybody to know who I am and what I’m coming to do.”

Lewis hopes to one day use his platform to encourage other kids who may be going down the wrong path that there are better options out there.

Lewis fights Saturday, March 26 in Atlanta. He is eyeing up April 2 as a date for yet another fight.

