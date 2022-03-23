Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Millen, Ga., police officer has resigned.

The resignation followed a video that’s been circulating on social media.

Police Chief Dwayne Herrington says he found out about the video and was set to meet with officer Larry “Ben” Thompson on Monday afternoon, but Thompson resigned prior to the meeting.

There is no further investigation.

The resignation letter only said he was resigning and that he enjoyed his time with the city.

