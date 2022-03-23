Advertisement

Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media

Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Millen, Ga., police officer has resigned.

The resignation followed a video that’s been circulating on social media.

Police Chief Dwayne Herrington says he found out about the video and was set to meet with officer Larry “Ben” Thompson on Monday afternoon, but Thompson resigned prior to the meeting.

There is no further investigation.

The resignation letter only said he was resigning and that he enjoyed his time with the city.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era
BUS INCIDENT I-85 INDIAN TRAIL
Passengers recount experience after man pulls out gun on bus in metro Atlanta

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for March 23
Local boxer preps for next fight
Local boxer preps for next fight
Investigators say a Sangaree man planned to use a pipe bomb against what he called a “meth...
Report: Sangaree man planned to use pipe bomb to blow up ‘meth head’s’ house
Alan Newsome
Balloon release honors man found dead in driveway
7-month-old baby
Infant & adult injured after dog attack