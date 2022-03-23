Local women in law react to Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is facing her second and final day of questioning on Capitol Hill. If confirmed, she becomes the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

These hearings come during Women’s History Month. Some local, prominent black women in law say this moment is inspiring and exciting to watch, and representation matters.

“My parents taught me that, unlike the many barriers that they had to face growing up, my path was clearer,” said Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Judge Jackson could become the first black woman on the Supreme Court. Her recognition brings motivation to other black women in law.

Chief Judge Carletta Sims Brown, Civil and Magistrate Court of Richmond County said: “You see that the hard work that we put in and the perseverance pays off.”

Brown has practiced law for over 30 years. She made history as the first woman and first African American in her position in Richmond County. She says watching Jackson is emotional.

“You see an attorney or federal judge that looks like you, traveled a similar journey, and her success is being recognized. Her competency is being recognized,” said Brown.

Jackson said: “I hope that you have seen with hard work, determination, and love it can be done.”

Attorney Katrell Nash says seeing Jackson’s journey to the Supreme Court inspires her every day.

“There was a time when I started as an attorney nearly 13 years ago, or that representation just wasn’t there,” she said. “When I see her, I see me, and I just know I can do it.”

Both women say representation matters not only to them but to the younger generation.

Brown said: “The feeling is just incredible.”

Thursday is the final day of confirmation hearings, and we expect testimony from the full slate of other witnesses, including representatives of the American Bar Association. A final vote on Jackson’s nomination is expected before Easter.

Nash said: I look forward to being able to say ‘Justice Brown Jackson’.”

