‘It was the right thing to do’: Local man attacked while helping crash victims

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man tells us he was going down Gordon Highway earlier this month when he saw a car flipped over.

He stopped to check it out but didn’t know that he would be attacked by the driver.

At his dance studio outside of Atlanta, Thomas Robinson was a teacher and a community advocate for children in his class. Back in August, a house fire forced him to move back to Augusta.

“I became homeless, and I had lost everything at that point,” he said.

He was starting to get back on his feet and on his way home when he witnessed the accident.

“I pulled over to help because one of the cars was rolled over,” he said.

In the car were a mother and her two babies. Robinson and another witness tried to get them out of the car.

“She was about to pass me the second baby, and she just started stabbing,” said Robinson.

An incident report details the mother, 33-year-old Rasheda Guest, used a box blade to attack Robinson.

“I didn’t know what exactly happened at that moment. I just covered my face and moved out of the way,” said Robinson.

Guest swung the box blade at Robinson and the other witness, striking both in the face.

Now, Robinson can barely see.

“She slashed the upper eyelid of my left eye, and it hit my retina. I had to have emergency surgery,” he said.

According to the report, the children were malnourished and had full diapers. The mother told deputies she attacked Robinson because she thought he was a demon. She later confessed to using cocaine earlier that day.

“I knew I was doing something right. I wasn’t expecting that to happen. I didn’t want any of the babies to get hurt,” he said.

Robinson says he’d stop to help again even if it meant losing his vision.

“I keep getting ‘you’re a hero,’ ‘you’re a hero,’ but I don’t like that because it was the right thing to do at the end of the day. I was raised to help other people, and that’s how I’ve always been,” he said.

