High court nominee faces questions from Ossoff, Graham

WASHINGTON (Gray D.C. Bureau) - When Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced questions Wednesday from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff zeroed in on her stance on freedom and the separation of powers.

Members of the committee are allotted 30 minutes each to question Jackson on her understanding of the Constitution.

If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Ossoff: “You, in an opinion that has been widely cited, made the observation that presidents are not kings. What does that mean and what are some of the most important bulwarks in our constitutional system against the abuse of executive power against tyranny?”

Jackson: “The separation of powers is crucial to liberty. It is what our country is founded on, and it’s important as consistent with my judicial methodology for each branch to operate within their own sphere.”

A graduate of Harvard, Jackson was a federal public defender before being named to the federal bench in 2012. She’s currently on the Appeals Court of the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, often the last stop for cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson is nominated to succeed Stephen Breyer, who is retiring. She would be one of the youngest justices on the bench. Members serve for life or until they chose to retire.

Also questioning Jackson was South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

At times, it was a fiery and tense line of questioning around Jackson’s sentencing in child pornography cases, and whether using a computer to access images should increase prison time.

Jackson has repeated that her approach to the law is from a neutral position. She told the senators she tries to make her decisions in a just and fair way. Jackson added that fairness is the hallmark of the American constitutional scheme and in her opinion, helps make it the best criminal justice system in the world.

