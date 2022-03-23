Advertisement

GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude

Caption
By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Monday night on a U.S. government-operated medical transport aircraft.

According to St. Jude, the families were in Poland where they were triaged and sent to cancer centers across Europe, Canada and now Memphis.

This makes the Bluff City hospital the first to take in patients from Ukraine, WMC reports.

“Memphis is a city that has changed the world,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “One of the things is we have been treating and curing childhood cancer for more than 60 years. As mayor of Memphis, I’m so proud.”

The patients range from 9 months to 9 years in age, according to St. Jude.

While the children will receive cancer treatment, they will also receive “therapy to address psychological, social, emotional and cultural needs.”

St. Jude said a school curriculum is also under development for the patients and their siblings.

Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, St. Jude Global launched the humanitarian effort called SAFER Ukraine. It’s helped translate children’s medical records and coordinate convoys to a triage center in Poland.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said.
7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media.
Millen police officer resigns after video surfaces on social media
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era
BUS INCIDENT I-85 INDIAN TRAIL
Passengers recount experience after man pulls out gun on bus in metro Atlanta

Latest News

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign...
Former Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport
Baily Bieniek-Phelps delivered her fifth baby on the side of I-95 while on the way to the...
Minnesota couple delivers baby on I-94
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Sebastian Lloyd
Suspect arrested in Augusta gunfire incident over the weekend