Ga. Capitol news: Senate OKs bill to let some retired teachers return

ATLANTA - Some retired Georgia teachers could return to the classroom full time while still collecting state pensions under a bill given final approval by the state Senate.

Senators have voted 50-1 for House Bill 385, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp to sign into law.

MORE FROM THE CAPITOL:

The Republican governor proposed the bill last year as part of a package to increase teachers statewide.

Under the measure, teachers who have 30 years of service could return to the classroom after at least 12 months of retirement. They would earn both a full salary and their pension.

Districts could hire retired teachers in three top need areas, as designated locally by the state Department of Education.

Senators seek to base health payments on outcomes

ATLANTA - Budget writers in the Georgia Senate want to take a different approach to spending on health care and mental health.

They say they want to base payments on outcomes.

That move could spark debate with a House pushing for significant increases in mental health spending.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved a $53 billion state budget for the year beginning July 1.

After full Senate approval expected as early as Friday, differences would have to settled with the House.

Lawmakers must agree on a spending plan and send it to Gov. Brian Kemp before the April 4 end of the legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.