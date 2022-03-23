Debate continues over making Daylight Saving Time permanent

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Would you like to see daylight saving time become permanent?

That’s a debate going on right now on Capitol Hill.

For more than 100 years, many states have been falling back and springing forward.

“That was to save electricity, to give more daylight time for farmers. But as time has gone on I think the need is now to make it a national standard daylight savings time,” explained Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05).

At Happy Cow Creamery, days start early.

“The day on the farm starts at right around 3:30 in the morning to start milking the cows,” said Tom Trantham.

Trantham’s family bought their Pelzer dairy farm in 1978, and opened their store 24 years later.

Over his years in farming, Trantham knows there are things he cannot do without sunlight.

If daylight saving time became permanent in South Carolina, that means that at points during the winter the sun wouldn’t rise until after 8 a.m.

“I don’t like that. In the winter we don’t have the field work going on as much so we don’t need that late afternoon, evening sunlight to keep going,” said Trantham.

The U.S. Senate recently passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

The bill is now in the House, where Congressman Norman hopes it gets voted on soon.

“In the morning you don’t have the shopping that you have in the evenings. This gives you more daylight in the evenings to shop, be with your children. And I just think it makes sense to have a standard,” he said.

The bill would also allow states to opt-out of making the change, although South Carolina already passed its own bill that would make daylight saving time the standard if Congress does the same.

But Trantham hopes things stay the way they are right now.

“The small inconvenience you’re talking about having to change your clock twice a year. One Saturday in the fall and one Saturday in the spring is really not much as compared to what it might be doing to other people,” said Trantham.

If passed, the bill would go into effect in Nov. 2023.

