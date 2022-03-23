Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A strong cold front will bring the risk for isolated strong thunderstorms this afternoon through sunset. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire CSRA under a Slight Risk (2/5) today. Storm threats include strong gusts up to over 58 mph, hail up to the size of quarters, and even isolated tornadoes. Have a way to receive alerts Wednesday by downloading our First Alert WRDW Weather app. A lake wind advisory is in effect today between 10 am and 9 pm for winds sustained between 10-15 mph and gusts 20-30 mph.

A few showers and even isolated storms will linger into early Thursday, but severe storms are not expected. Rain chances will be highest for areas south and east of Augusta. Highs on Thursday will be cooler in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with lows in the mid-40s highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Steady winds out of the west between 12-19 mph look likely for the area during the day.

Saturday will be even breezier with sustained winds between 15-20 mph. Lake Wind Advisories look likely during the day Saturday. We will enjoy sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

Cold start early Sunday with lows in the upper 30s. Sunny skies stick around Sunday with highs below average in the upper 60s.

